Alabama correctional officer, cousin charged with drug trafficking

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Kilby Correctional Facility officer and his cousin are facing drug trafficking charges.
Correctional officer Christian Dashawn Esco and his cousin Joshua Duane Esco were arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Both men are 27 years old and from Montgomery.
ADOC says the arrests were part of an “ongoing investigation.”
Christian Esco has been an ADOC employee since May 2017. ADOC says disciplinary actions against him are pending.
According to ADOC, Joshua Esco is currently serving a five-year sentence in community corrections for theft of property first degree.
Both men were booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on $500,000 bonds.
ADOC didn’t release details about the specific allegations against the men but said anyone who has information about someone trying to bring contraband into state prisons should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799.
