Fla. man arrested in Ala. following high-speed chase

“This incident had all the ingredients for a very bad outcome. Thomas Finley made it very clear of what his intentions were when he shot at his wife in Florida and tracked her down in Red Level. It was apparent that he had no regard for human life, and we were determined to keep him out of the more crowded, incorporated areas of Covington County. I’m glad the chase ended peacefully and credit goes to the officers who kept public safety a priority,” said Turman.