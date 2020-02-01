Quarry causing concerns for Opelika residents, city leaders

“To have a quarry come in, and the danger of having all that sediment come downstream. It just - it makes it really hard for us to do our jobs. It makes it hard for us to continue the quality of life we have in Opelika. One of the schools is about a mile-and-a-half from this quarry site and there’s about 300 to 350 children that will be breathing the air from this quarry,” said Keep Opelika Beautiful Director Tipi Miller.