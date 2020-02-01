Quarry causing concerns for Opelika residents, city leaders

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A quarry that’s being proposed just north of Opelika is causing major concerns for residents and city leaders. The proposed location is on County Road 168, just off US 431, but dozens of people are speaking out against the quarry citing concerns about air and water quality.
“It’s not in city limits but my goodness, it impacts our community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.
CreekWood Resources has applied to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for air, pollutant discharge elimination and water permits for a proposed granite quarry. The possible pollutants from that quarry are causing major concerns with Opelika residents.
“To have a quarry come in, and the danger of having all that sediment come downstream. It just - it makes it really hard for us to do our jobs. It makes it hard for us to continue the quality of life we have in Opelika. One of the schools is about a mile-and-a-half from this quarry site and there’s about 300 to 350 children that will be breathing the air from this quarry,” said Keep Opelika Beautiful Director Tipi Miller.
“Crystalline silica, which is the quartz dust from granite, was declared a carcinogen. In 2009, it was declared a definite human cancer-causing agent both in mice and in human beings. So we cannot have our city kids, particularly around the schools, exposed to this,” said concerned citizen Vondalyn Hall.
The proposed location is less than two miles from Saugahatchee Lake which is the primary source for drinking water for Opelika. It’s also nearby many schools. While the area looks remote, Fuller says it will have major impacts on the city.
“Then the addition of noise, traffic, vibration, property values, all those things come into play as well. I can’t even imagine them getting a permit, but I think that’s down the road, will be a lot of time involving court and lawyers before it gets to there,” said Fuller.
CreekWood had a representative at the meeting who released this statement:
“CreekWood is a company that is sincerely interested in informing the community on the facts regarding the proposed quarry. CreekWood wants to hear any issues, concerns or questions the community has. In turn, we will address and respond. The Company looks forward to the potential of becoming a good neighbor and corporate citizen for many years to come. As demonstrated today, this is a community that cares and CreekWood Resources is a company that cares.”
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will take public comments through Feb. 20.
According to CreekWood documents, there are two existing operating quarries in Lee County. One limestone quarry, owned by Martin Marietta, is near Chewacla State Park and has operated for approximately 50 years. One granite quarry, owned by Vulcan Materials, is adjacent to Saugahatchee Creek and has operated for 15 years. A third limestone operation was in existence for nearly 20 years south of Opelika, near Highway 280, before being closed.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.