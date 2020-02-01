Saturday sprinkles, Sunday sunshine

Our next system will bring rain by late Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a very complex setup, with multiple waves of low pressure forming along a slow-moving frontal boundary. Depending on how it all comes together, there could be a few strong or severe storms on Wednesday and/or Wednesday night. At face value, wind shear values will be supportive of severe thunderstorms; the big question will be the availability of warm, muggy air. We’ll keep you updated.