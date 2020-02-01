Saturday sprinkles, Sunday sunshine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A little rain is possible in spots today, but nothing widespread or heavy is expected. It will not be a washout, and rain chances diminish this evening. We’re starting the day cloudy, but skies will gradually start to clear throughout the day. High temperatures will stay in the 50s.
We’ll be dry, sunny and warmer on Sunday! Highs will top out in the upper 60s.
The warm-up doesn’t stop there. 70 degree temperatures return by the start of the week!
Our next system will bring rain by late Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a very complex setup, with multiple waves of low pressure forming along a slow-moving frontal boundary. Depending on how it all comes together, there could be a few strong or severe storms on Wednesday and/or Wednesday night. At face value, wind shear values will be supportive of severe thunderstorms; the big question will be the availability of warm, muggy air. We’ll keep you updated.
