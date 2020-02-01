Troy University keeps wary eye on global coronavirus

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yihan Gao worries about her family more than 7,000 miles away in central China.
'Yes, it’s serious because the virus is kind of terrible," Gao said.
The Troy University junior visited her family in December but shows no symptoms of the coronavirus.
Troy University leaders say there is no alarm and no widespread worry on campus, but they didn’t waste any time in getting ahead of the game on the coronavirus.
Chinese students like Gao make up the largest percentage of foreign students on campus. There are nearly 400 students from China.
University officials say they’ve canceled one faculty planned trip to China this spring. The school also checked on two students who traveled to China already and an online student who is in China now. They don’t show any signs of the virus.
Troy University SGA President Morgan Long says no one in the classroom seems to be giving much thought to the coronavirus or losing any sleep over it.
“No 3 a.m. phone calls of somebody being terrified they’ll get the coronavirus,” said Long.
So far, so good.
“Troy University did a good job,” Gao said.
University leaders say they’re staying in touch with Alabama Department of Public Health for guidance.
