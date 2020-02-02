Fashion show raises money in fight against heart disease

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One fashion show is raising money and awareness in the fight against heart disease.
Saturday inside the Davis Theatre in downtown Montgomery, 1Heart put on its 1Heart Fashion Show to not only entertain, but to educate.
“Education...knowing the signs, knowing how to prevent and just overall, I guess essence of who 1Heart is and what it is that we do,” said 1Heart Founder and CEO Latonya Dunkin.
The event featured a special appearance from Toia Jones from NBC’s “The Voice.”
