1 person found outside Montgomery house fire, total taken to hospitals now 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ten people were taken to hospitals after a house fire in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue Captain Jason Cupps, units responded to Empire Court in a north Montgomery neighborhood on a possible house fire with reports of people trapped inside. Upon arrival, units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Cupps said units found nine people within the home in several different locations and one person outside the home. All ten victims were taken to hospitals and they are all considered to be in critical condition. The victims range in age from infant to adult.
Cupps said the units were able to confine and extinguish the blaze with no injuries to MFR personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
