Survey finds Ala. drivers more likely to speed through yellow light

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New numbers from a recent survey show that over half of all Alabamians speed up when they see a yellow light. While you may be saving a few seconds on your commute, you could be taking a pretty big risk.
It’s a situation that we’ve all seen before. You’re driving somewhere, the light turned yellow and now you have to make a decision
"Alabama is really one of the speedier states," said Josh Kobert of Yonkers Honda.
According to a recent survey by Yonkers Honda, almost 53 percent of drivers in Alabama speed up at yellow lights
“It can absolutely be dangerous," Kobert said. "The yellow light system is there for a reason, it is meant to tell you to slow down, that is explicitly what yellow lights are for. So to see, you know, more than half of drivers anywhere expressly ignoring what they are taught yellow lights are supposed to represent and how they’re supposed to react to them is dangerous.”
Just a few weeks ago, Auburn resident Brandi Williams was hit while traveling through an intersection. Her light had just turned green.
"While we were still in the intersection, somebody ran the light coming on Shug Jordan and crashed into the vehicle beside me which caused him to crash into me," Williams said.
The crash totaled her truck.
"The door is smashed in, the bed of the truck is smashed in. We had to take down the back of the truck part because it was hanging off. Bumper, rear-view mirror, all that stuff is smashed in pretty bad," she said.
Williams says the person that hit her did not slow down when his light originally turned yellow.
"Luckily everybody was wearing our seatbelts and nobody was severely injured but if you were to look at our vehicles, you would assume we were severely injured,” Williams said. “Slow down going through intersections, be careful.“
According to the survey, Alabama ranks 13th in the country for drivers that speed up at yellow lights.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.