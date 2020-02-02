Warm-up continues, rain arrives next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful day is underway! Sunny skies are warming our temperatures into the mid 60s this afternoon. Dry conditions will stick around today and tomorrow, and enjoy it, because rain returns by the middle of next week...
The warm-up continues into the workweek! Temperatures will jump into the 70s tomorrow. Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, and he’s right (for the near-term). 70-degree temperatures will linger through Wednesday, until a cold front brings cooler air. That cold front will bring us rain, and the possibility for strong storms, too...
Rain chances return Monday night, and off and on showers are possible Tuesday.
Wednesday and/or Wednesday night, strong to severe storms are possible. Right now, it looks like there’s a very low risk of damaging straight-line winds and a spin-up tornado. There’s a lot of uncertainty with the severe set-up, so keep checking back in for updates. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more with each new model run!
Rain lingers Thursday, then we dry out and cool down by the end of the week.
