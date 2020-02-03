Man dead after Sunday shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died after a shooting in West Montgomery Sunday night.
According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called around 7 p.m. to the 4000 block of L. H. Hamilton Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered life-threatening injuries from a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams says no arrests have been made at this time. The identity of the victim has not been released.
