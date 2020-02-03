Missing Senior Alert issued for Macon County man

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing Senior Alert for a Macon County man.
Mr. James Snipes Jr., 77, was last seen on Main Street in Hurtsboro on Sunday, Feb. 2.
He was wearing a blue jacket and brown shoes, according to ALEA reports.
Mr. Snipes has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6′5″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
If you know his location or have recently seen him, call 911 or the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 334-727-2500, option 5.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.