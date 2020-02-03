Opelika police release surveillance video of fraud suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are searching for a woman believed to be involved in a forgery investigation.
Police responded to a criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft complaint at BBVA Compass Bank on Jan. 8.
The suspect seen in the photos reportedly cashed a forged check while in the bank.
She is described as having long hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, black athletic style pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information this woman’s identity is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
