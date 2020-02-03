Opp students return to class after 2 days off

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Opp public school children returned to class Monday after being off two days last week because of the flu outbreak.
The flu hit Opp Elementary School the hardest. Superintendent Michael Smithhart decided to shut down all three schools to help prevent the spread of the illness. Smithhart told WSFA 12 News Monday morning the early returns look good. Opp Elementary had 100 more students in class Monday compared to last Wednesday.
The student population for Opp Elementary, Middle and High School is around 1,300.
