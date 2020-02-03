Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man remains in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call shortly before 6:15 p.m. regarding a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 2800 block of East South Boulevard.
Once on the scene, first responders found the man suffering from life-threating injuries and transported him to an area hospital.
MPD spokesman Lt. Jarrett Williams said an investigation is ongoing. He confirmed there were no injuries to those in the vehicle.
