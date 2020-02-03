Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg to be in Montgomery Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Montgomery Saturday.
Bloomberg is scheduled to address the Alabama Democratic Conference between noon and 2 p.m. He will serve as the keynote speaker for the Kennedy-Johnson-King Luncheon at the 60th Annual Convention of the Alabama Democratic Conference at the Embassy Suites Hotel.
According to ADC, Bloomberg’s campaign has more than 30 staff on the ground, with plans to open additional offices and hire more staff across the state.
“We welcome and appreciate Mr. Bloomberg’s visit,” said ADC Chairman Joe Reed. “He has been a successful businessman, mayor for 12 years, and strong supporter of Democrats. He has supported numerous philanthropic causes worldwide.”
Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, recently visited Montgomery, meeting with health experts and providers to discuss his plans to address infant mortality across the country, and especially in Alabama. He also met with Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
Bloomberg made a late entry into the Democratic primary race, filing in early November to meet Alabama’s primary deadline. The state’s primary is on March 3, commonly referred to as Super Tuesday.
ADC will endorse Democratic candidates during the annual convention.
