SPLC names Margaret Huang new president, CEO

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center has hired human and civil rights advocate Margaret Huang to be its new president and chief executive officer.
Huang, who will officially fill the role on April 20, replaces longtime president and CEO Richard Cohen, who left the organization in early 2019 shortly after its founder, Morris Dees, was fired.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Southern Poverty Law Center at this moment and with this incredible staff and board as they rethink how to tackle their work fighting for justice and against hate,” Huang said in a statement provided by SPLC. “Change in the South is coming, and SPLC is eager to work collaboratively with other social justice advocates to ensure that the change improves the lives of all communities.”
Huang, a Tennessee native, is currently the executive director of Amnesty International USA. Over a 25-year career, SPLC says she’s championed the rights of others, working for justice, fighting for human dignity and advocating against discrimination and oppression in the U.S. and around the world.
“Our work is needed more than ever and we are well positioned to have a tremendous impact on the communities we serve,” said SPLC Action Fund Board Chairperson Alan Howard. “Under Margaret’s leadership, the Center will be able to build on a legacy that has already helped millions of people not only in the South, but across the country, and we are excited to have her lead the team.”
SPLC has 350 employees in offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and Washington, D.C. The organization’s staff voted in December to unionize.
