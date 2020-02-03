Sunny and warm today ahead of potential storms midweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Kicking off our workweek on a cool note... most of central and south Alabama will have to deal with chilly upper 30s and 40s this morning, but don’t worry because temperatures are warming up big time later today!
Sunshine dominates the forecast and sunshine continues to keep us feeling like Spring and not Winter during the afternoon; highs today will make their way into the low and even mid 70s, which a good 10-15° above average for early February.
We will also remain dry, for now... rain returns to the forecast by Tuesday, and storms could be added into the mix as well.
Rain chances return Monday night, and off and on showers are possible Tuesday.
Wednesday and/or Wednesday night, strong to severe storms are possible. Right now, it looks like there’s a very low risk of damaging straight-line winds and a spin-up tornado, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with the exact set-up, so keep checking back in for updates. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more with each new model run!
Rain lingers Thursday, then we dry out and cool down by the end of the week. We won’t see any major changes to the overall weather pattern we are in until a cold front brings some drier/cooler conditions back to Alabama; that front will exit the region by Friday, so it looks like it will be a generally rain-free end to the workweek/start to the weekend.
Temperatures are back closer to “normal” when we get to Friday, with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s... lower 60s stick around for the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.