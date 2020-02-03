Tuskegee man becomes Alex City’s first homicide victim of 2020

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alline Ware and her granddaughter were sound asleep around 11 Saturday night when they heard the first of three gunshots.
“I just thought that’s what that was, somebody shootin’ at somebody. I didn’t get no sleep after that," said Ware.
Ware refused to look out the window for fear she might get hurt. Once she heard the sirens she peeked out and saw a man lying in the street behind his vehicle.
“And then later on, I heard what sounded like a girl crying. His body was laying on the ground. I couldn’t see that far,” she said.
Police identified the man as Marquis Ferrell, a 29-year-old Tuskegee resident who worked in Auburn. He becomes Alex City’s first homicide victim of 2020.
A few hours later on Sunday morning, police said Tavaris Donta Brooks turned himself in and was charged with murder. Still unanswered is why the two ended up on K Street and whether or not they knew each other.
Police are counting on the five witnesses they’ve interviewed so far to help them piece it all together.
“There are some witnesses. We don’t know the time they got there. There are some witnesses that saw the subject lying in the roadway before we got there,” said Alex City Investigator Jeremy Kolb.
At this point, Alex City police investigators don’t have a motive in the case.
Tallapoosa County court records show Brooks remains in the county jail. Bond has not yet been set.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.