80-year-old woman falls 7 feet off cliff, rescued in Chilton Co.

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An 80-year-old woman was rescued Monday afternoon after she fell seven feet off a cliff in Chilton County.
Sheriff’s deputies tell us the woman and her husband were cleaning up the area, she was throwing a limb over the cliff, and she fell with it when it went over.
The woman held onto a tree limb for support while first responders worked to get to her.
She was rescued several minutes after going over, and authorities believe she will be okay.
