ADPH: If you’ve visited mainline China recently, call us

Dr. Burnestine Taylor, medical officer, Disease Control and Prevention, ADPH, stated, “Risk depends on exposure, so those exposed to ill persons are at greater risk of infection. However, the situation is evolving, and risk will depend on how efficiently the virus spreads, and how sick it makes people. Exposure includes, but is not limited to, travel to mainland China or close contact with a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection. At this time, no cases have been identified in Alabama.”