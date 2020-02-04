ASU addresses brawl after women’s basketball game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University released a statement Tuesday following a fight after its women’s basketball game Monday night.
ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr. said he was extremely disappointed.
"Alabama State University has a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior,” Ross added.
The brawl took place after ASU’s 81 to 54 loss to Texas Southern. Spectators recorded video of the incident and shared it on social media. The videos showed several members of both teams involved in the fight on the court.
“The conduct of a few of our women’s basketball players at the end of the game was unacceptable,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams.
Williams said the behavior of the athletes is not a true reflection of the university and is under review by ASU officials and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
“We have begun the necessary steps to review all of the footage from the event, along with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) to determine the appropriate action necessary,” Williams said in a statement.
The university said it will determine the next steps by the results of the investigation.
Williams apologized for the player’s actions.
“I would like to apologize to Texas Southern University, the Southwestern Athletic Conference and Hornet Nation for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team. There is no place in the world of college athletics for this type of behavior,” Williams said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.