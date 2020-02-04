Dale County deputies working crash involving pedestrian

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dale County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies are working the scene on Highway 231 at Claybank Avenue. The location of the crash is near Our Place Diner in Ozark.
The sheriff’s office asks that motorists use an alternate route. There is no word on the status of the pedestrian or anyone else involved in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.