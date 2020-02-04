Gambling discussions already underway as session begins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday marked the first day of the Alabama legislative session and gambling discussions are already underway.
Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Birmingham, announced a bill that would prohibit gambling interests from giving money to state lawmakers, as well as the governor and Lt. governor. It also bans candidates from taking money from gambling interests.
McClendon said gambling interests give Alabama lawmakers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“I am not making claims of corruption," McClendon explained, "but we must be very wary of the appearance of corruption. I’m not making claims of undue influence based on monetary contributions, but we must be very wary of the appearance of undue influence.”
McClendon has proposed a lottery bill before. He said it is potentially the influence of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians that stopped his lottery legislation from passing in 2019.
