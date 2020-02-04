Groundbreaking held for future Wetumpka sports complex

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a soon-to-come new sports complex in Wetumpka.
Tuesday, several people gathered at the site of where the complex, that will house Wetumpka High School football games, as well as track meets, on Highway 14. Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis was excited to talk about the future of sports in Wetumpka.
“It’s gonna be an economic boost for us because it’s gonna draw people in here that we’ve never had in here before," said Willis. "The fact that we’ll have a track here that will allow us to have a regional, sectional, state track meet held here. Brings a lot of people here. Football games, playoff games, we can handle a lot of things here in this River Region, and we’re excited about that.”
Back in October, Willis shared with WSFA 12 News that the ability to host track meets will make Wetumpka the only other site to do so in the region besides Selma.
The goal is to have the stadium built before the first Wetumpka High School football game this fall. Last fall, Elmore County Public Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis said there were tentative plans to convert the old football stadium into a soccer complex.
