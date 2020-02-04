Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

GILBERT MAYORAL RACE
Gilbert's mayor announces she won't run for a second term
GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — The mayor of Gilbert since 2016 has announced she won’t run for re-election. Jenn Daniels didn’t immediately give a reason Monday for not seeking a second term. She was appointed mayor when John Lewis resigned and she won election in an uncontested race the following month. Prior to that, Daniels served on the Town Council for seven years. Gilbert's next mayor will be elected in either the primary in August or the general election in November. The new mayor’s term would begin in January. The Arizona Republic reports that Councilwoman Brigette Peterson filed paperwork for a mayoral run less than 30 minutes after Daniels’ online announcement. Peterson has served on the Town Council since 2015.
GRAND CANYON-RIVER TRIPS
Grand Canyon opens lottery for coveted private river trips
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The Grand Canyon is accepting applications in a highly competitive lottery for non-commercial rafting trips on the Colorado River. The National Park Service says 462 permits are available for specific launch dates in 2021. Anyone 18 and older can apply for the trips that last 12 to 25 days. The park opens the lottery in February each year and holds additional draws for trips that are canceled or left over after the Feb. 25 deadline. Several thousand people are expected to apply. Those who are drawn can participate in only one commercial or private trip annually.
VOTER REGISTRATION PUSH
Arizona coalition launches effort to register 250,000 voters
PHOENIX (AP) — A nonprofit Arizona political coalition is launching an effort to register 250,000 people across the state to vote, and to encourage everyone to participate in this year's census. The non-partisan One Arizona says its launch party will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix. The coalition comprises 22 community groups from around the state. Volunteers will register people to vote and ask them to fill out cards pledging to participate in the 2020 Census. One Arizona says in 2018 it registered 190,000 people to vote in Arizona, a state with a burgeoning Latino population.
AP-US-SKELETAL-REMAINS-CHILD-ABUSE
Phoenix couple accused of concealing dead body for years
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix couple accused of abusing three adopted children who have been removed from their custody allegedly concealed the dead body of another foster child in an attic for years. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint charging both 56-year-old Rafael Loera and 50-year-old Maribel Loera with child abuse, abandonment or concealment of a dead body and arson of an occupied structure. Skeletal remains were found Jan. 28 at the house by firefighters and the bones were later determined to be from a juvenile. County prosecutors say Rafael Loera told investigators an 11-year-old foster girl in their care got sick and died.
TERRORISM SUSPECT ARRESTED-ARIZONA
Man in Arizona accused of leading 2006 attacks in Iraq
PHOENIX (AP) — An Iraqi man living in metro Phoenix is accused of leading an al-Qaida group that authorities say killed two police officers 14 years ago on the streets of Fallujah in attacks carried out by masked men. Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri was arrested last week in Arizona as part of an extradition request by Iraqi officials, who charged him with murder in the 2006 deaths. Court records reveal details of the attacks in which armed men jumped out cars, fired on officers and fled the scene. Ahmed’s attorney, Jami Johnson, questioned the motives of informants who made allegations against his client.
CHILD DEATHS-PHOENIX
Funeral held for 3 kids whose mom is accused of killing them
PADEN, Okla. (AP) — Three children whose mother is accused of killing them last month have been remembered at a funeral in Oklahoma. Photos and videos of the children shown at Saturday's service brought many audible cries from those gathered. The children's father, Pedro Rios, sat in the front row at a church in Paden, his head bowed down as tears streamed down his face. The Oklahoman reports that 3-year-old Zane, 23-month-old Mireya and 7-month-old Cataley were in white-draped caskets, each adorned with bouquet of flowers and a favorite toy.
MOTHER AND BABY DEAD
Tempe police: deaths of woman and child was tragic accident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe have identified a woman and her infant son who were both found dead their home. They say the deaths appear to stem from a tragic accident. Police say 38-year-old Larinique Meadows was using her cellphone to search for symptoms of chest pain before she fell on top of her 4-month-old son, Denari. They say the woman had some sort of heart condition. Police say the boy likely suffocated, but the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The child’s father told police he saw him and Meadows around 11 a.m. Saturday before going to sleep. The man woke up around 5 p.m. to get ready for work and found the two dead bodies.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
California man wielding knife fatally shot by Yuma deputy
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Yuma say a California man was shot and killed after he charged at a deputy with a knife. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened Sunday night after deputies were called to a report of a domestic violence situation. Upon their arrival, the deputies encountered 63-year-old Chris Cadotte of Orange County. Cadotte was holding a knife. Deputies say he disregarded commands to drop it. A deputy shot Cadotte as he approached still holding the knife. Deputies administered first aid until paramedics arrived. But Cadotte died a short time later at a hospital.