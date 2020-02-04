Man charged after shooting outside Perry County courthouse

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old man is facing felony charges in Perry County after a shooting outside a courthouse.
According to Marion police, Toni Sawyer is charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment.
The charges are related to an incident that happened on Jan. 24th. Police say Sawyer allegedly shot at a juvenile victim while the victim was outside on the courthouse steps. The victim was not injured.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a previous altercation from a high school in Uniontown.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.