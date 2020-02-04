Montgomery VA holding second annual action center Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Veterans Affairs Regional Office will hold a Veterans Experience Action Center Wednesday to help veterans and their families who have questions concerning their VA claims and benefits.
The action center will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex. There will be Veterans Service Officers, Veterans Health Administrators, and Veterans Benefits Administrators to help with claims and healthcare concerns.
Veterans who have a current VA claim, would like to file a new claim, have issues with VA healthcare, would like to apply for entrance into the VA healthcare system or just have questions about their benefits are encouraged to attend.
This will be the second annual event held in Alabama, and it will include other community and organizational services and support for Veterans, families, survivors and caregivers. Some of the partners for this event include the Alabama Division of Veterans Affairs, American Red Cross, and County Veterans Services from several surrounding counties.
