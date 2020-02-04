Rain returns today, storms follow Wednesday and Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hope you enjoyed the sunshine and above average temperatures of Sunday and Monday, because only one of those things will follow us through the remainder of the workweek... clouds have already filled in across Alabama, and we will see plenty of wet weather over the next couple days all while we remain warmer than normal.
Our stretch of rain/potentially storms days starts today; while Tuesday doesn’t feature a threat for severe weather, we will start to see a few scattered showers will pop up on radar as the day progresses.
It won’t be a washout, and showers won’t even be a guarantee for everyone! Coverage will remain near 50%, and when it is raining intensity is pretty light.
Updated Storm Threat: A wave of low pressure forms along an approaching cold front Wednesday, and this will help kick off a cluster of thunderstorms in the northern Gulf Wednesday morning.
Overall, this setup is marginal - the severe weather risk is low, but not zero.
By Wednesday afternoon, that cluster of storm will push into south Alabama... within these storms, there could be a couple of damaging wind gusts - plus with plenty of wind shear in the atmosphere, we can’t rule out a brief tornado or two.
The pre-dawn hours of our day Thursday could still feature a threat for a few stronger storms, especially in far southern/eastern portions of our area.
The storms depart Alabama late Thursday morning, ending the risk of severe weather.
Colder air sweeps into the state Friday, with a weak front bringing a few more sprinkles or showers this weekend. The air behind this front will be sharply colder; highs Friday stay in the 50s, and we’ll drop into the 30s Friday night into Saturday morning. No storms, though!
