Troy University offering free admission to Park’s museum Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To celebrate Rosa Park’s birthday, Troy University will cut the admission fee to its Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery.
According to a news release, Tuesday would have been Park’s 107th birthday. In honor of that, the university will offer free admission to all guests along with special activities throughout the day.
Below is a schedule for the day’s activities:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free museum admission
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Montgomery 1950s era city bus on display
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Live music provided by Duron Hale
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arts and Crafts
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Book discussion and signing with Wanda Lloyd, author of “Coming Full Circle: From Jim Crow to Journalism,” in the Museum’s auditorium.
Parks is known for being arrested after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man in Montgomery in 1955. Her arrest led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott which ultimately desegregated the city’s buses 13 months later.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.