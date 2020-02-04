Troy women’s hoops off to program-best start

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the history of Troy women’s basketball, there has never been a team that has gotten off to a better start in 20 games than the current 2019-20 squad.
After Saturday’s solid 85-68 win over rival South Alabama, the Trojans improved to 17-3, a new high mark within program history.
The Trojans recently had a nine-game winning streak snapped, but since then have gone on to win their last five games.
In Saturday’s win, three Trojans reached double figures in scoring, led by Kayla Robinson’s 14 points. Jasmine Robinson had 13 points and Alexus Dye contributed another 10.
Troy outscored South Alabama in every quarter as the team would go on to force 19 Jaguars turnovers.
Troy dominated the paint, scoring 38 points. The Trojans shot 40 percent or better from the field for the third time in four games and posted their best three-point shooting performance of the season, knocking down 41 percent of the attempts.
“I just feel really proud. So much has been accomplished this season and hopefully we are just getting started but we are proud for breaking the record for the best start in program history with 17 wins," said Troy head coach Chanda Rigby. "I’m proud of the defense that was played and I’m proud for my assistant coaches for how far they’ve brought this defensively and Coach C with the scouting report tonight.”
Of the 20 games the Trojans have played this season, they’ve scored at least 70 points in 19 of 20, including now 14 consecutive games.
The win over South Alabama also improves Troy to 8-1 in conference play. The Jaguars fall to 10-11 overall and 5-4 in the Sun Belt.
Troy wraps up its four-game homestand Wednesday night against Louisiana-Monroe. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
