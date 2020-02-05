Alabama’s top 3 recruiting 2020 recruiting class

Alabama’s top 3 recruiting 2020 recruiting class
By WBRC Staff | February 5, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 5:50 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football signed three more student-athletes Wednesday on National Signing Day bringing the total for the 2020 signing class to 25.

22 student-athletes signed back in December.

Javon Baker, Jamil Burroughs and Damieon George signed Wednesday.

The 25 high school players come from eight states – Alabama (9), California (2), Florida (3), Georgia (5), Louisiana (1), Maryland (1), Ohio (1) and Texas (3). Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster – five defensive linemen, four players apiece at linebacker and defensive back, along with three running backs, wide receivers and offensive linemen, one player at quarterback, tight end and athlete.

Alabama's 2020 signing class ranks No. 2 nationally by 247Sports and third by ESPN and Rivals.

2020 Alabama Early Signing Day Roster (25)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

William Anderson Jr. LB 6-4 230 Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown

Javon Baker WR 6-2 195 Powder Springs, Ga./McEachern

Brian Branch DB 6-0 185 Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek

Chris Braswell LB 6-3 220 Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy

Jackson Bratton LB 6-3 233 Muscle Shoals, Ala./Muscle Shoals

Jamil Burroughs DL 6-3 321 Powder Springs, Ga./McEachern

Caden Clark TE 6-4 258 Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban

Javion Cohen OL 6-4 296 Phenix City, Ala./Central

Kyle Edwards RB 6-0 205 Destrehan, La./Destrehan

Damieon George OL 6-6 345 Houston, Texas/North Shore

Traeshon Holden WR 6-3 196 Harbor City, Calif./Narbonne

Thaiu Jones-Bell WR 6-0 190 Hallandale, Fla./Miami Carol City

Demouy Kennedy LB 6-3 215 Theodore, Ala./Theodore

Jah-Marien Latham DL 6-3 297 Reform, Ala./Pickens County

Jase McClellan RB 5-11 200 Aledo, Texas/Aledo

Seth McLaughlin OL 6-4 278 Buford, Ga./Buford

Malachi Moore DB 6-0 180 Trussville, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville

Jahquez Robinson DB 6-2 185 Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood

Quandarrius Robinson LB 6-5 220 Birmingham, Ala./Jackson-Olin

Drew Sanders LB 6-5 230 Denton, Texas/Ryan

Timothy Smith DL 6-4 325 Sebastian, Fla./Sebastian River

Kristian Story DB 6-1 213 Lanett, Ala./Lanett

Ronald Williams Jr. DB 6-2 188 Ferriday, La./Hutchinson C.C./Ferriday

Roydell Williams RB 5-10 207 Hueytown, Ala./Hueytown

Bryce Young QB 6-0 190 Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.