AU back entering NCAA’s transfer portal

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Some huge news on The Plains in Auburn. 2019 leading rusher JaTarvious Whitlow is leaving Auburn.
Head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed Whitlow is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Whitlow’s been the Tigers’ main back over the course of the previous two seasons, amassing 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns. This past season, Whitlow finished with 763 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games as a redshirt sophomore.
“He is looking for a fresh start somewhere else. We appreciate his time here and wish him nothing but the best,” said Malzahn.
Whitlow is entering the transfer portal as a non-graduate transfer, which means he will be forced to sit out the 2020 season unless he receives an immediate-eligibility waiver.
