Calera DT Jayson Jones flips from Alabama to Oregon, admits he ‘battled depression’ throughout his recruiting process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera defensive tackle Jayson Jones is glad National Signing Day is finally over.
Jones, who was committed to Alabama for a year-and-a-half, flipped his commitment and signed with the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.
“I went through a state of depression at one point, but I found God, I overcame it, and now I’m happy," said Jayson Jones.
Jones said he chose Oregon over Alabama because of the facilities and “they know how to treat their recruits and players."
The four-star recruit said his recruiting process was very stressful. “A lot went into it and that’s going to be another story that’s going to come out in a few days,” he said.
Jones, his Calera teammate TJ Gilbert, and Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford all signed with Oregon on National Signing Day.
