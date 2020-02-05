Chilton County crash claims life of Selma man

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle Tuesday morning resulted in the death of a Selma man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.
At 11 a.m., ALEA says a two-vehicle crash happened on Alabama 22 near Chilton Road 410, approximately four miles west of Clanton. In that crash, Kahmcel Rashad Jones, 23, was killed. ALEA says he died when the vehicle he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA says both drivers were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
