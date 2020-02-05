Guns fired inside Eastchase business, 3 employees arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three employees have been arrested after shots were fired inside an Eastchase business Tuesday, Montgomery police confirmed.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Michael London, 40, and Michael McQueen, 29, are both charged with discharging a firearm inside the city limits. Tiffina McQueen, 35, is charged with tampering with evidence for attempting to delete video and hide a firearm, police said.
Officers were called to a disturbance at a business in the 6900 block of Eastchase Parkway around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. There are several restaurants in that area. Police said two men were in an argument with a store employee when two other employees, London and McQueen, fired guns inside the business.
The Montgomery Police Department has a policy to not release the names of businesses where crimes happen. However, multiple witnesses have told WSFA 12 News it happened at Wendy’s. We have reached out to Wendy’s for a comment.
A witness also reached out with an audio recording. In the recording, several gunshots can be heard in the background while customers were sitting outside of a neighboring business.
Duckett said mugshots won’t be released because these are misdemeanor charges.
The three suspects were taken into custody at the scene. They were taken to the Montgomery City Jail following their arrests.
