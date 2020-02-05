Suspect, 3 others in custody after Kimberly police officer shot on I-65 in north Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Kimberly police officer is in critical condition after he was shot during a pursuit on Interstate 65 in north Jefferson County Tuesday evening.
Warrior Police confirm the suspect, 37-year-old Preston Chyenne Johnson, and three other people were taken into custody near Highway 78 in Dora after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A Blue Alert was issued to be on the lookout for Johnson shortly before he was taken into custody.
The incident began near exit 281 on I-65 in northern Jefferson County after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
There aren’t many details available about what happened yet other than it started out as a pursuit on the interstate.
Officials say the officer, who has not yet been identified, was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he is in critical condition.
We’ll update this story as more details are available.
