Mayor announces new initiative to help end homelessness in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - During the Montgomery City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Steven Reed announced a new city initiative to help end homelessness and support those facing such circumstances.
The initiative, called Feed the Meter for the Homeless, will have special green parking meters installed downtown to offer residents a way to donate directly to support central Alabama agencies working with those experiencing homelessness in the city. Donations will be accepted in the form of coins or cash at each meter and by card through the ParkMobile app. Online payment is also accepted here.
“A lot of cities are dealing with the issue of homelessness around the country and this is just one small way that we’re trying to help out where we can, those organizations that are on the front lines," said Reed.
The initiative is a partnership between the city and the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.
“These funds will go directly to help people who are homeless, or who are facing imminent homelessness, in order to address some of the basic needs that they have,” said Lydia Pickett, the executive director of MACH.
Reed said the meters will be installed this week or early next week at the latest.
