Pedestrian dies after Sunday crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian critically injured in a crash Sunday night has died.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Harold June, 36, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash in the 2800 block of East South Boulevard at about 6 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
Duckett said an investigation indicates the vehicle involved in the crash, a 2005 Ford Escape, was traveling west on the Boulevard when the pedestrian entered the roadway and was hit. The passengers and driver in the Ford were not injured.
Duckett said no charges are anticipated.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.