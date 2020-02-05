Tallapoosa County community hopes road tax vote passes March 3rd

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - John Thompson has called the Willow Point neighborhood on Lake Martin home for the last seven years and is more than willing to do something that gives homeowners like him greater control of their roads.
“Time for us to take that responsibility," said Thompson.
Willow Point is a gated community off Highway 63 North with well over 200 households and around 600 residents. Some of the roads, which total two-and-a-half miles, could use some work.
That’s why March 3 is an all-important date for Willow Point residents. A quirk in the state law requires that ALL Tallapoosa County voters go to the polls and vote “yea” or “nay” against a road tax. If it passes, the road maintenance tax would ONLY affect those living in Willow Point. A Willow Point board will be set up to collect yearly funds.
“What the Willow Point residents will be doing is creating a HOA and they would begin the road maintenance,” said Tallapoosa County Commission Chairman TC Coley Jr.
Right now Russell Lands handles the road work, but will soon hand off those responsibilities to the neighborhood once it completes all road repairs.
“It’s time for us to step up,” said Thompson.
If it passes, Willow Point homeowners will each pay $325 per year. John Thompson sees this as win-win for those living in Willow Point and beyond. Willow Point gains control of its road while those living beyond the neighborhood won’t be affected at all.
The only question is will voters in the entire county deliver on March 3.
The first order of business on this proposal is the state legislature has to greenlight it. That is expected to happen.
At this point, there appears to be no major opposition to the proposed road maintenance tax within the Willow Point neighborhood.
