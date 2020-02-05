Taylor Morrison: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54.7 million.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.
The home builder posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $254.7 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.76 billion.
Taylor Morrison shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 40% in the last 12 months.
