Vehicle sought in Montgomery death investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen vehicle involved in a death investigation.
According to CrimeStoppers, police are searching for a 2006 grey Chevrolet Impala with Alabama license plate number “JLG140”. The vehicle’s VIN number is 2G1WT58KX69341482.
Police say the vehicle is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday on L.H. Hamilton Road.
Details on how the vehicle may be involved have not been released.
If you have any information about the location of the vehicle, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also use CrimeStoppers’ new number, 1833-AL1-STOP.
