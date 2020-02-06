Ala. state finance director: budgets in best shape in years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials say Gov. Ivey proposed $42 million to hire more corrections officers.
She also proposed about $4 million to put a school-based mental health coordinator in a total of 92 school systems across the state.
The state finance director says the budgets are in good shape.
“So the general fund, as you might have heard yesterday, is in better shape than it’s been in years. I’ve been doing this about 30 years and it’s the best I’ve seen in my time of doing this,” said Alabama State Finance Director Kelly Butler.
Butler says there are tons of reasons for why the budget is doing as well as it is. Some of them are more growth taxes and consistent management of the budget.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.