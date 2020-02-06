Alabama State holds 3rd Signing Day Bash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Hornets’ nest grows larger after a big signing day for Alabama State. In total, Donald Hill-Eley inked 22 players during Wednesday’s national event.
The Hornets signed players from around the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina among others. It includes four signees from the city of Montgomery alone.
The majority of the signees come on the defensive side of the ball. ASU inked 14 defensive players Wednesday.
They also added eight mid-year transfers.
