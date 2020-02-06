Anne Frank the focus of new ASF production

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is preparing for its newest play, And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank.
The production, by James Still, combines videotaped interviews of Holocaust survivors Ed Silverberg and Eva Schloss while ASF’s actors simultaneously reenact their lives during World War II, including their memories of Anne Frank.
Frank was a Jewish victim of the Holocaust whose name became widely known after the publication of her diary, which was recovered in her family’s apartment while they were in hiding from the Nazis. Ed was Anne Frank’s first boyfriend, mentioned in the beginning of her now-famous diary. Eva Schloss was the same age as Anne and lived in the same apartment building in Amsterdam.
“I hope that as the years continue to faithfully mark all of the anniversaries connected to World War II that audiences will remember Anne and Ed and Eva and their experiences as young people during the holocaust,” Still explained.
“Our goal here is to close the distance – to feel the human connection to the past," added Director Addie Gorlin, "but most importantly, to recognize the relevancy, potency, and chilling similarities to elements of our world today.”
The cast is comprised of ASF Acting Fellows, who most recently appeared in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and Dr. Suess’s The Cat in the Hat.
They include:
- Kira Player as Anne Frank
- Vivienne Claire Luthin as Eva Schloss
- Matthew Zimmerman as Ed Silverburg
- John Cencio Burgos as Heinz
- Andrew Greiche as the Hitler Youth
- Sania Hyatt-as Mutti/Ed’s mother
- Jeremy Sapadin as Ed’s Father
- George Lamar as Pappy
And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank. will only be performed on two dates, Feb. 9 and 15.
Tickets for the play are on sale at the ASF Box Office or online at ASF.net/worldofannefrank.
