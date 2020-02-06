Arrest made in Mobile Highway homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a January homicide case, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Anthony Stoddard, 26, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 17 shooting death of Tametrius Richards.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Stoddard Thursday. He’s been taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Richards, 25, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries around 9:15 that Friday evening in the 4200 block of Mobile Highway. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
MPD determined that the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a shooting.
Richards, Montgomery’s third homicide victim of 2020, was one of three unrelated homicide cases that weekend in Montgomery.
An investigation is ongoing.
