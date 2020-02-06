Auburn football adds 3 on National Signing Day

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked National Signing Day for student-athletes across the country. Three student-athletes announced their intent to play football for the Auburn Tigers in the fall of 2020.
Marquis Burks, Dre Butler, and Brandon Frazier all signed with Auburn. Burks and Butler will be coming from JUCOs - Burks from Iowa Central Community College and Butler from Independence Community College in Kansas. Both play on the defensive line.
Frazier is coming from McKinney North High School in McKinney, Tex. He’s a 6-foot-5 tight end who is described as a “sizeable tight end target with great productivity.”
“It’s a very special day,” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. "We signed three players today to add to a class that I feel like is one of the best classes we have had since I’ve been here.
The three who signed Tuesday join the 23 who signed in December during the early period.
Auburn finished with the seventh-ranked recruiting class, according to ESPN.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.