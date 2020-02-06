Child Protect offers tips after MPS sexual abuse charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Public Schools teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a 12-year-old female student. Michael Bradley, 57, was arrested Wednesday and is now charged with one count each of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 and second-degree sexual abuse.
Michael Bradley was hired to teach at Floyd Middle Magnet School on Jan. 6, and less than 1 month later, allegations arose of sexual misconduct, sparking conversation about sexual abuse in the community.
"This family involved was very alert as to what was going on," said Jannah Bailey, Executive Director of Child Protect.
Bailey says that this serves as a reminder: you never know what an offender is going to look like.
“We are so good at telling our kids about stranger danger and don’t take candy from a stranger, but we don’t necessarily inform them that it can be anybody,” she said.
She said that parents need to be alert, and there are things to take note of that could help you figure out if your child is being abused.
"Look at their grades. If you notice a drastic change in grades, maybe they don't want to go to grandfathers on the weekend anymore. Maybe you've noticed behavior where a child is real clingy or acting out sexually, anything that is different with your child," Bailey said.
Bailey said that if your child has been abused, Child Protect does have resources that can help.
“We provide a forensic interview on the child so we have interviewers who sit in a room with just a child and ask them questions about the allegations. So that really helps them in the beginning because they’re talking about it to someone who is trained,” said Bailey. “We also follow up with counseling and all of our services are free to families. We know that the initial interview it’s very important for the investigation of the case, but the follow up counseling, it’s where the child really starts to heal from that.”
According to a Montgomery Public School webpage, Bradley was a geography and civics teacher at Floyd and had been with the district for six years. He previously taught at Wilson Elementary and then Carr Middle School before coming to Floyd Middle Magnet.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.