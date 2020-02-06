Child Protect offers tips after MPS sexual abuse charge

“We provide a forensic interview on the child so we have interviewers who sit in a room with just a child and ask them questions about the allegations. So that really helps them in the beginning because they’re talking about it to someone who is trained,” said Bailey. “We also follow up with counseling and all of our services are free to families. We know that the initial interview it’s very important for the investigation of the case, but the follow up counseling, it’s where the child really starts to heal from that.”