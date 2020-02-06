City of Auburn appoints new police chief

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has appointed a new police chief.
Cedric Anderson will take on the role effective March 1. Anderson will replace Chief Paul Register as he moves into the role of public safety director.
“There are no finer employees anywhere than what we have here at the City of Auburn. Will and Cedric are proof of that,” said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston. “Congratulations to both of them, and I look forward to working with them in their new capacities.”
Anderson is a 27-year veteran of the Auburn Police Division. He most recently served as the section chief of the city operations which includes patrol and records sections. He’s served as assistant chief since 2016.
Anderson also served in the U.S. Army and as a police officer for Auburn University.
He began his employment as a patrol officer in 1992 and has held ranks within the police division, including patrolman, narcotics detective, supervisor in patrol in detective sections, patrol lieutenant, and patrol captain.
Anderson is a graduate of Auburn University and obtained his master’s degree from Faulkner University.
