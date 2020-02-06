Clanton man wanted on multiple charges including child sex abuse

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a child sex suspect.
Johnny Kent Mims, 24, of Clanton, is wanted on multiple counts including failure to appear sexual abuse of a child less than 12, failure to appear for first-degree rape, two counts of attempting to elude, third-degree escape, and fourth-degree theft of property.
Mims is said to be 5′7″ and 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at 205-755-4698.
