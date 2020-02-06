Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP-US-TRUMP-BLACK-VOTERS
Trump courts black voters, but opposition remains deep
DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump used part of his State of the Union speech to court black voters, but opposition to him remains deep. Trump brought black guests to Tuesday's speech and portrayed himself as the champion of education and job opportunities for African Americans and people of color. But a majority of black voters strongly oppose him, especially in cities like Detroit. Twenty-one-year-old Jovan Brown sees the president’s African American-heavy guest list at the State of the Union as his penchant for using “black people as a prop.” A Pew Research Center analysis showed Trump won just 6% of black voters in 2016.
CHINA-OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITIES
Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears
Universities all over the world are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs from China's virus outbreak. Some are canceling study-abroad opportunities and prohibiting travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students. In the U.S., the cancellations add to the tension between two governments whose relations were already sour. The scare also threatens to cause lasting damage to growing academic exchange programs that reached new heights over the last decade and a half. China sends far more students to the U.S. than any other country, more than 369,000 in the last academic year. The U.S. sends over 11,000 students to China annually.
FALLEN PEACE OFFICERS MEMORIAL
Arizona county picks bronzesmith to make officers' memorial
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County officials say renowned bronzesmith Bill Nebeker has agreed to create a sculpture for a planned memorial honoring fallen police officers and sheriff’s deputies. They say Nebeker is a Prescott resident and a gifted artist. Other than routine maintenance, no taxpayer dollars are being used for the memorial design and sculpture construction. The estimated cost of the memorial is still being calculated. A committee overseeing the creation of the Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial Fund plans to get donations from community members. The county Board of Supervisors approved the proposal for the memorial last month. It will be placed on the courthouse plaza in Prescott. Sheriff’s officials say their office has been serving the north-central Arizona county since 1864.
FATAL SHOOTING-SUSPECT SOUGHT
Police ID man fatally shot in Phoenix; suspect still sought
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man who was fatally shot at an apartment complex in north Phoenix has been identified and they’re still trying to find his killer. They say 27-year-old George Branch was shot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the complex's parking lot. Branch was taken to a hospital where he died. Police say a witness told detectives that the shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Authorities say a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest or indictment of a suspect in the fatal shooting.
ADJUTANT GENERAL-NATIONAL GUARD GROUP
Arizona guardsman heading national association
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top National Guard officer is now the senior leader of a national group representing National Guard officers. Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire was elevated to board chairman of the National Guard Association of the United States upon the resignation of Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar. The association says McGuire was a vice-chair of the association and next in the line. McGuire was appointed Arizona adjutant general in 2013 by then-Gov. Jan Brewer. As adjutant general, McGuire is the senior officer of the Arizona National Guard, which is commanded by the governor. McGuire also serves as the director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT-SINEMA-MCSALLY
Arizona Sen. Sinema OKs Trump impeachment, McSally says no
Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to vote to convict President Donald Trump on articles of impeachment was one she kept to herself until the last minute. That fueled speculation that she might cross the aisle and vote to acquit the Republican president. But in the end Wednesday's vote didn't appear to be a hard call for Sinema. She said in a statement that the fact were clear that President Donald Trump withheld aid from Ukraine for political reasons and obstructed the congressional investigation. Republican Sen. Martha McxSally had telegraphed her intention to acquit the president.
ZUNI-TEACHER HOUSING
New Mexico pueblo's housing for teachers poses hazards
ZUNI PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Housing units designed for teachers to alleviate a teacher shortage on a Native American pueblo in western New Mexico are posing hazards and are in dire need of repairs. The Gallup Independent reports that teacher housing on Zuni Pueblo have poor foundations, lack of erosion control mechanisms, and need updated pipes. The Zuni Public School District has a total of 86 homes for teachers in its inventory. These homes include 36 houses built north of Zuni High School in 2002 by an Albuquerque company that installed overhead plumbing with little to no insulation. The structures were built without taking into consideration Zuni Pueblo’s particular needs and location.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-ARIZONA LAWMAKER
Lobbyist says she felt harassed by Arizona lawmaker
PHOENIX (AP) — A lobbyist says she felt sexually harassed and her career has suffered since she received unwanted explicit photos of an Arizona lawmaker and the legislator's future husband. The lobbyist also says in a court deposition that a sweeping report on sexual harassment at the state Capitol did not accurately portray her allegations against Republican Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita. The lawmaker became a face of the #MeToo movement in Arizona when she publicly accused a fellow lawmaker, Republican Rep. Don Shooter, of repeated sexual harassment. Her claims eventually contributed to Shooter's expulsion from the Legislature.